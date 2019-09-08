Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Robert J. Gross

Robert J. Gross Obituary
Robert J. Gross

Vincentown - Robert J. Gross, of Vincentown, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit. He was 70.

Relatives and friends may his viewing on Thursday, September 12 from 10-12 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Robert's memory to the ().

Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
