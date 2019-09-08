|
Robert J. Gross
Vincentown - Robert J. Gross, of Vincentown, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit. He was 70.
Relatives and friends may his viewing on Thursday, September 12 from 10-12 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Robert's memory to the ().
Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019