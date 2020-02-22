|
Robert J. Quigley
Of Hallandale Beach, FL - Pioneering racetrack executive Bob Quigley departed this life on February 17, 2020 at age 90 of natural causes in Florida. A native of Atlantic City, Quigley became involved in horse racing in 1951 when he was hired by Atlantic City Racetrack. He worked as a timekeeper for the maintenance department, as an office manager, controller, in the stall department, and eventually became executive vice president and general manager. In the late 1960s and 1970s, while at Atlantic City, Quigley introduced exacta and trifecta wagering to the sport of horse racing. Quigley would become general manager at Atlantic City from 1968 to 1975 and eventually was offered the role of GM at the as-yet unbuilt Meadowlands Racetrack. Quigley accepted the offer and was hired at the age of 46. Quigley oversaw the construction of Meadowlands, which became an innovator in customer service and helped pioneer the offering of simulcasting. The racetrack became a world-leader in Standardbred racing while offering high-quality Thoroughbred meets as well. After eight years at the Meadowlands, Quigley moved on to build another New Jersey track, Garden State Park, which had not held races since its grandstand burned down in 1977. Quigley served as Garden State Park's president until 1992. He went on to design and construct Retama Park in San Antonio, Texas, where he served as that track's president until his retirement in 1995. Quigley has served as a director and member of the executive committee of Harness Tracks of America, as a director of the U.S. Trotting Association, as a member of the Racing Advisory Board of the American Horse Council, as the president of International Thoroughbred Breeders Inc., and as a member of the board of directors of the Thoroughbred Racing Association of America. He was inducted into the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame in 2013. Quigley is survived by his wife Wanda, and three children, son Kevin and daughters Kelly and Karen, five grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Jimmy. He and his wife Wanda resided in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation 10am-12pm and to the Celebration of his Life at 12pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers the Quigley Family is requesting donations in Bob's name to: Harness Racing Hall of Fame, http://harnessmuseum.com to the Thoroughbred Hall of Fame http://www.racingmuseum.org or to Breast Cancer Research http://www.bcrf.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020