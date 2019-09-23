Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Robert Renner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Renner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Renner


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Renner Obituary
Robert J. Renner

Deptford - Robert J. Renner, on September 20, 2019, of Deptford; formerly of Runnemede & Sicklerville. Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Dahm). Devoted father of Bob, George (Tracy), Mike, Chuck (Dawn), and Kathy Hoban (Kevin). Loving grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Dorothy Dickinson and the late George Renner. Brother-in-law of Joan and Bob Scouler. Also survived by nieces and nephews and his loving companions, Tobi and Maggie. Robert proudly served with the US Army. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now