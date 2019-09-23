|
|
Robert J. Renner
Deptford - Robert J. Renner, on September 20, 2019, of Deptford; formerly of Runnemede & Sicklerville. Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Dahm). Devoted father of Bob, George (Tracy), Mike, Chuck (Dawn), and Kathy Hoban (Kevin). Loving grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Dorothy Dickinson and the late George Renner. Brother-in-law of Joan and Bob Scouler. Also survived by nieces and nephews and his loving companions, Tobi and Maggie. Robert proudly served with the US Army. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 23, 2019