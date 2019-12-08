Services
Longtime Cherry Hill resident - On Dec. 7, 2019, age 91; beloved husband for 66 years of June (nee Eckland); loving father of Blake (Marion) Wells of Yardley, PA and cherished grandfather of Emma. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Carol.

Robert proudly served in the US Navy. He was the owner of Scientific Management Associates in Gloucester for many years. Robert enjoyed scuba diving in his younger years, was an avid golfer and actively involved in his church, serving as an usher.

Robert's family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, 10-10:45 AM, at Holy Eucharist Parish, 344 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034; where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in honor of Robert may be made to his Church at the above address.

Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ. 856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -