Robert James Conley III
Mount Ephraim - Robert James Conley III passed away on April 27th, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a native of Haddonfield, NJ. Robert James Conley enjoyed being with his family, working in his wood shop and talking about the Army. He proudly served in the US Army 14th Calvary regiment, National Guard. Retired as a Lieutenant at the Haddonfield Police department serving from 1960-1986 and was a volunteer firefighter for the Haddonfield Fire Department. After retirement he worked for the NJDOT and was a member of the American Legion Post 150 in Mount Ephraim NJ, Camden Light Artillery Association and the Square Circle Sportsman Club. He was survived by his wife Janis Conley, sisters Shirley Anderson and Maureen Roberts. His four children, Cricket Dever and husband Jay Dever, Shellee Conley, Kathy Conley and Joelle Keane and husband Tom Keane and his two step children David Glenz and Lynda Plank and husband Bill Plank. His grandchildren Michael Conley, Dominique Peters and husband Joe Peters, Jake Dever, Jeff Dever, JT Keane and Ryan Keane.
Arrangements are private. Donations to the s Family Support in lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020