Clementon - On December 14, 2019, Robert, age 65, beloved husband of Kathy (nee Kenney) Hunsberger. Survived by son Robert W. of Reno, NV, daughter Heather of Clementon. Bob worked as a designer for Fluor Daniels in Voorhees. He was a member of the Cara Irish Society and a former Boy Scout Master. Funeral services and cremation were private. Arrangements by the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Memorial donations may be made to the . Share memories and sympathies at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
