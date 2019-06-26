|
Robert "Bo" Joseph Bilbrough
St. James, MO formerly of Pine Hill - On May 23, 2019 passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home with his wife Judy by his side. Robert is survived by his siblings Sister Pauline Bilbrough, Mary Balchunas (husband Ted) and Bud Bilbrough (wife Lee), his children Dori Yip (husband Jeffrey), John Bilbrough (wife Nikki), Eric Bilbrough (wife Meghan), Beth Ann Cash (husband Brandon), his grandchildren Kane Benton, Braden Glenn, Kayli Robirts, Iris Cash, Mark Harrison, Calvin Hunter, Sarah Bilbrough, and Viola Bilbrough, and one great grandchild, Jonathan Verkamp. Robert was preceded in death by his brother John Bilbrough. Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration of his life on Sunday June 30th between 2 and 6pm at the Lindenwold Moose Lodge, 2425 White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019