Robert "Bob" Joseph Bourdon
Eastvale, CA - On October 6, 2020, formerly of Glassboro. Age 71. Devoted father of Crystal, Gregory, and Robert. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Alexis, Daniel, Benjamin, Tyler, Yasmin, Brandon, Evelyn, Robert III, & Julianna.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday 8:15 - 9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish - Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Glassboro. Interment Eglington Cemetery Clarksboro.
