Southampton - Robert Joseph "Bob" McBride passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 on the feast day of St. Joseph - a fitting date for a good man and a loving father. Bob was born in Philadelphia on August 16, 1930 to Josephine (née Todd) and Raymond A. McBride. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Marie Angela (Murphy) and Margaret Jane (McTamany), and his daughter, Antoinette "Toni" McBride.



After graduating from Northeast Catholic High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His deployments to Guam and Japan were among the highlights of his service and he later regaled his children with fascinating stories of those years (some might have even been true).



Upon his return to Philadelphia, he met and married Dolores Theresa Romano in 1957. They were married for 38 years until Dolores's death in 1995, and in that time had four children - Mary Linda, Toni, Kathleen (William Large), and Robert Joseph (Cathy Ellis). His three grandsons - Joseph Nevin Kessler, Lucas McBride Kessler, and Macon Anthony McBride - will attest that "Pop-pop" invented root beer floats and spoke Japanese fluently (probably not true).



Bob got a second chance at love and a bigger family when he married Dorothy M. "Dot" Rogina (née Antico) in 1999. When they married, Dot was already the mother of five children and grandmother of eight, and Bob loved each and every one of his expanded family, including two more grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who would eventually come along. Bob and Dot enjoyed 21 years together which included an epic cross-country road trip, volunteering in the community, and hosting countless celebrations for family and friends.



Bob was a talented photographer who won numerous awards for his nature photography which was displayed at art shows throughout South Jersey. He was a dedicated member of the Pineland Preservation Alliance, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. He was also a proud employee of the United States Postal Service where he worked for nearly 30 years.



The family had planned to have an event to celebrate Bob's life- in honor of what would have been his 90th birthday - but on-going Covid concerns have necessitated postponing this to a later date. In the meantime, we will raise a glass and thank him for being a loving husband, father, Pop-pop, uncle, and friend.









