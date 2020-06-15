Robert Kitch
Robert Kitch

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Robert Kitch, passed away at the age of 74.

"Bob" was born in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Margaret Kitch.

He graduated from Bishop Neuman High School in 1963 before starting a career at United Engineers & Constructors. He also spent years working at Holman Lincoln-Mercury and The Home Depot.

In 1968, Bob married Suzanne (nee. Kelly) of Philadelphia, daughter of John and Mary Kelly. Bob and Sue raised their family in Haddon Township, NJ

Bob was predeceased by Suzanne and leaves behind his two sons, Jason (Stacey) and Matthew (Dawn), 5 grandchildren Owen, Ashley, Charlie, Andrew and Ethan; and a dear Friend, Josephine Hogan.

Bob loved soccer, music, and the arts. He enjoyed watching his grandkids' games, Liverpool FC, This Old House, and The Walnut Street Theater.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family held a private service. A memorial to celebrate Bob's life will be announced at a later date.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I am your cousin. My mom Theresa Wilson, was 1st born daughter to Catherine Pierce Wilson. Sister of your grandmother Margaret. Your dad was my sister's Godfather. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. I used to work on the Ancestry stuff for our family with your dad. He would send me information and I would send stuff to him as well. I attached a picture of my grandmother, Catherine and your Dad as a young boy. Sincerely, Debbie Kacala Kennedy
Deborah Kacala Kennedy
Family
