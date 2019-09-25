|
|
Robert L. Messick
Bellmawr - Former Chairman of the Camden County Democratic Party Robert Lee Messick of Bellmawr, NJ, died unexpectedly at home August 11th, 2019. He was 84. He was a practicing attorney for 55 years and solicitor for Bellmawr and Hi-Nella. He was born in 1935 and raised in Manasquan, NJ on the Jersey Shore. He was a basketball star at Manasquan High School and at the University of Delaware. He earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania before joining the Camden County District Attorney's Office. Later, in private practice, he became active in Democratic politics, and was an influential chairman of the Democratic Party in Camden County from 1979-1986, when he worked closely with former Governor Jim Florio. He remained active in Democratic politics and practiced in Haddonfield for decades. He is survived by a daughter, Betty Ann Messick (Blackwood, NJ), and two sons, Scott Robert Messick (Santa Monica, CA) and Graham Robert Messick (New York, NY) and their spouses, Richard Haag, Carey Hern Messick, and Bonnie Bertram. He was the beloved grandfather of Kim Messick, Carver and Flynn Messick, and Ava and Jack Messick and great grandfather of Emilia Gioia and Scarlett Wiley. There will be a visitation from 2pm to 4pm Saturday, September 28th, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 4pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Robert's memory to Bellmawr Believes, PO Box 368, Bellmawr, NJ 08099-0368. Relatives and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019