Robert L. Roslewicz Sr.
Robert L. Roslewicz, Sr.

Williamstown, NJ - "Bobby Lewis", age 80, passed away suddenly on the evening on June 20, 2020.

Bob was born on July 3, 1939 in Duryea, PA to Adam and Helen Roslewicz. Bob was a passionate Jazz musician. Bob belonged to the "Bobby Lewis Trio." He played the bass and performed stand-up comedy. When Bob wasn't performing, he was playing practical jokes on just about anyone who crossed his path. Bob worked at Winans-McShane Paper & Packaging in East Brunswick for 30 years.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and his only great grandchild. He was predeceased by his mother and father, sister Teresa Zaborowski, and brothers Adam and Raymond Roslewicz. He is survived by his wife Diane Roslewicz, children Robert L. Roslewicz, Jr., Ann Massari (Rob), Michelle Disano (Sam), his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Coach", Michael Massari, Samantha Disano, Lauren Massari, Dante Disano, Bobby Roslewicz, III, Prima Disano, and his great grandson Dominic Massari. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bob was loved by many and lit up any room he entered. You could always count on Bob for a good laugh. He will be greatly and dearly missed by all.

Services are being held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the guestbook online please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
