1/
Robert Lee MacQuarrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee MacQuarrie

Mount Laurel - Passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Franck). Loving father of Deborah Jean Wainwright (James), Robert James MacQuarrie (Melissa), and Amy Elizabeth Moore (Wayne). Caring brother of Margaret Donahue, Donald H. MacQuarrie (Helen), and Irvin MacQuarrie (Joan). Dear grandfather of Alisha Sue MacQuarrie, Crystal Lynn McMillen (David), Jonathan Tyler MacQuarrie, Jessica Ann MacQuarrie, Meagan Grace (Michael), Justin McCormick, John Robert Wainwright, Elizabeth Anne Wainwright and great grandfather of Andrew McMillen, Benjamin McMillen, and Delaney Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10 AM to 11 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved