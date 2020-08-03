Robert Lee MacQuarrieMount Laurel - Passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Franck). Loving father of Deborah Jean Wainwright (James), Robert James MacQuarrie (Melissa), and Amy Elizabeth Moore (Wayne). Caring brother of Margaret Donahue, Donald H. MacQuarrie (Helen), and Irvin MacQuarrie (Joan). Dear grandfather of Alisha Sue MacQuarrie, Crystal Lynn McMillen (David), Jonathan Tyler MacQuarrie, Jessica Ann MacQuarrie, Meagan Grace (Michael), Justin McCormick, John Robert Wainwright, Elizabeth Anne Wainwright and great grandfather of Andrew McMillen, Benjamin McMillen, and Delaney Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10 AM to 11 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.