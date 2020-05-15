|
Robert Leslie "Bob" Black
Swedesboro - Robert Leslie "Bob" Black, age 88 of Swedesboro, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Friends Village at Woodstown.
Born in Swedesboro, he was the son of the late Fred D. Sr. & Clara (nee Shaw) Black. Bob graduated from Woodstown High School in 1950. He joined his family in operating the Hereshome Dairy Farm in South Harrison. He and his brother, Alvin, continued to farm until they retired after selling their herd of cows on October 20, 2003. He was a member of the St. John's United Methodist Church in Harrisonville. He was recognized for 40 years of service in the Harrisonville Fire Company.
In his younger years, Bob enjoyed hunting with his Deer Club and playing softball. He also enjoyed singing with the Aldine Quartet and with the Hopefuls of Ranch Hope where they recorded several records.
Bob is survived by his sister, Caroline Elizabeth (nee Black) Ridgway, and his sister & brother-in-law, Clara Dorothy "Dolly" (nee Black) & Ron Strobel. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Ronald F. Black, Beverly (nee Black) Garlic - Sharon, Chali, Preston Foster; Debbie (nee Stetson) Ed Falter - Dana and Eric Rodilosso, Eddie; Denise (nee Black) Ernie Barlow; William (Debbie) Ridgway, Jr. - Will III, Sean; Susan (nee Ridgway) Tim Chard - Ben, Sam; Morgan (Becky) Strobel - Mason, Anna; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy (nee Richmond) Black.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred D. Black, Jr. and Alvin D. Black; his sister, Edith M. Black; his sister-in-law, Sarah A. (nee Catling) Black; and his brother-in-law, William A. Ridgway, Sr.
We will all remember your smile.
Bob was laid to rest in Lake Park Cemetery in Swedesboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the . Please visit htlayton.com to leave a note of condolence to his family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
