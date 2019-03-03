Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Resources










Audubon - Robert Longley Tussey "Bob", resided in Audubon with the late Earl B. and Elizabeth Tussey, passed away on March 1, 2019, at the age of 78. He was a graduate of Audubon High School, class of 1959. Bob was in the US Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He worked for Verizon for 32 years. For many years, his hobby and passion was racing homing pigeons.

Bob is survived by his sister, Gail Klein (Bill), his brother, E. Scott Tussey (Beverly) and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday from 9 to 10:30 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Interment in Harleigh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) for the benefit of military and first responders, who make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb, for our country.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 3, 2019
