Robert M. Grant
Merchantville - Robert McAllister Grant, 92, of Merchantville, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Rosemarie for 65 years. Dear father to the late Jeffrey (Lorna), Jacqueline and Robert J. (Sandy). Devoted Poppy of Amanda, Sean, Robert and Jenna Grant. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from Merchantville High School in 1944. At age 17 he served with the United States Navy from June of 1945 to August of 1946 where he was on a Sea-going tug, during WWII. He then went to work for the Philadelphia Shipyard as a chemist for 37 years.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 3rd at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 9-11am with his memorial service starting at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lenola Fire Company, 229 North Lenola Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057. To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019