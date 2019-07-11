|
Robert M. Schaeffer
Haddonfield - On July 2, 2019, of Haddonfield, NJ; Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Dragonette); Loving father of Jennifer; Survived by brother, Allan; 12 nieces, nephews & cousins.
The Schaeffer family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16th, 10-10:45 AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where Bob's Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment immediately follows at Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Christ The King "Catholic Strong Fund," at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019