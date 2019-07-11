Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ The King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King RC Church
Robert M. Schaeffer

Robert M. Schaeffer Obituary
Robert M. Schaeffer

Haddonfield - On July 2, 2019, of Haddonfield, NJ; Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Dragonette); Loving father of Jennifer; Survived by brother, Allan; 12 nieces, nephews & cousins.

The Schaeffer family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16th, 10-10:45 AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where Bob's Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment immediately follows at Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Christ The King "Catholic Strong Fund," at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019
