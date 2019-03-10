|
|
Robert M. Shannon, Jr.
Blackwood - SHANNON, ROBERT M. JR. "Bobby", on March 5, 2019. He was born and raised in So. Philly and recently resided in Blackwood, NJ. Former employee of the Phila. Naval Shipyard and currently worked as an Usher at Citizens Bank Park for the past 5 years. Former Captain of Quaker City String Band for 38 years and was a lifetime member of the club. Beloved husband of 22 years to Susan (nee Ryan); loving father of Andrea (Kevin) Rivell, Nadine (Todd) Hickman, Danielle (Eric) Fetter and Christopher Shannon; Popi of Paige, Lili, Libby, McKenna and Joseph; dearest brother of Jack (Lillian) Shannon. He is also survived by his Aunt Nancy Warner, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended Quaker City String Band family. Relatives, friends, members of the Quaker City String Band, Citizens Bank Park Ushers, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades, Council 21 are invited to his Visitation Monday 4 to 9 PM and again on Tuesday 8 to 10:30 AM at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Mass will follow 11 AM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial Resurrection of Christ Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In his memory donations may be made to the Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, PO Box 8696 Collingswood, NJ 08108-8696. To express online condolences www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019