Services
Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
2237-41 South Third Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-389-2550
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
2237-41 South Third Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
2237-41 South Third Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Shannon Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert M. Shannon Jr. Obituary
Robert M. Shannon, Jr.

Blackwood - SHANNON, ROBERT M. JR. "Bobby", on March 5, 2019. He was born and raised in So. Philly and recently resided in Blackwood, NJ. Former employee of the Phila. Naval Shipyard and currently worked as an Usher at Citizens Bank Park for the past 5 years. Former Captain of Quaker City String Band for 38 years and was a lifetime member of the club. Beloved husband of 22 years to Susan (nee Ryan); loving father of Andrea (Kevin) Rivell, Nadine (Todd) Hickman, Danielle (Eric) Fetter and Christopher Shannon; Popi of Paige, Lili, Libby, McKenna and Joseph; dearest brother of Jack (Lillian) Shannon. He is also survived by his Aunt Nancy Warner, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended Quaker City String Band family. Relatives, friends, members of the Quaker City String Band, Citizens Bank Park Ushers, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades, Council 21 are invited to his Visitation Monday 4 to 9 PM and again on Tuesday 8 to 10:30 AM at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Mass will follow 11 AM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial Resurrection of Christ Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In his memory donations may be made to the Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, PO Box 8696 Collingswood, NJ 08108-8696. To express online condolences www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now