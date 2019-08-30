Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Robert M. Sheeks


1966 - 2019
Robert M. Sheeks Obituary
Robert M. Sheeks

West Berlin - On August 28, 2019, "Bob," age 53. Loving father of Danielle Turner-Sheeks (Michael Heisler) of Williamstown. Also survived by his child-by-heart Skylar Erickson of Boyertown, PA; sister Dawn Sheeks and her children Amanda & Carissa; his long-time companion Donna McCart; siblings Michael, Duane "Dusty," Cindy, Misty, and Catherine; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bob formerly worked as a Tech Specialist for Honda & Acura in Marlton. Cremation will be held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 5-7 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Bob's dedication to Project Sunshine, the family requests unwrapped children's toys for one last Christmas delivery. Toys can be brought or mailed to the Funeral Home at the above address. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 30, 2019
