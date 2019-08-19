|
|
Robert M. "Bobby" Williams, Jr.
Atco, NJ - Robert Mark "Bobby" Williams, Jr., age 37, of Atco, NJ passed away on Friday August 16, 2019. Beloved son of Robert and Deborah (nee Lyon) Williams, Sr. Loving brother of Chris and Ali Williams. Proud uncle of Jayden, Mason, and Vyvian. Dear grandson of Robert and Joan Williams and Sam and Eileen Lyon. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his aunts and uncles Linda and David Atkins and Greg and Doris Williams; his girlfriend Laura Meehan; and his beloved dog Daisy.
Bobby was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and had resided in Atco for the past 20 years. He had a great love for animals, and he also loved baseball and enjoyed playing horseshoes.
Family and friends are invited to join for a visitation on Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019