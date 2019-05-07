|
|
Robert Melvin Smith
Maple Shade - Robert Melvin Smith of Maple Shade passed away peacefully on May 5th. He was 72.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Donna (nee Denyer,); children, Wendy (Steve) Belvick and Rick (Laura) Smith; grandchildren, Nicholas Belvick, Christopher Belvick, Aiden Smith and Lena Smith; siblings, MaryEllen (Charles) Howard, Thomas "Tom" S. Smith, Elizabeth (Oscar) Martinez, Peggy Margaret (Vaughn) Petere, Steve (Cynthia) Smith, Paul (Nannette) Smith, Jack (Jo Anne) Smith and the late Michael Smith.
A visitation will be held on Thursday May 9th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with a service at 11:00 am, all at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Interment will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019