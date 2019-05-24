Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Robert Pestritto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Pine Hill - Robert N. Pestritto, on May 22, 2019, of Pine Hill. Age 59. Beloved husband of Judith Pestritto (nee Thompson). Devoted father of Cheryl Thompson, Danielle Pestritto (Erik) and Robert F. Pestritto. Loving grandfather of Jayce and Shane. Dear brother of Richard Pestritto (Mara). Son of the late Fiorentino and Mary Dolores Pestritto. Uncle of Marrissa and Ella Pestritto and Ginelle and Geanne Faulkarelli. Son-in-law of Patricia Ciabattoni. Brother-in-law of Madeline Thompson (Marge) and Paul Thompson. Nephew of Anthony Pestritto. Cousin of Anthony Faulkarelli (Ginny). Also survived by many other family and friends. Bobby worked for Habina Trucking, Sexton Foods, Steven Foster, Wilkie Trucking and A-1 Trucking. Bobby loved life to the fullest until he fell ill. He loved playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle, being with his children, crabbing and camping. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 12:30pm Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bobby's memory to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 24, 2019
