Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Robert P. Neal Obituary
Robert P. Neal

Erial - On October 21, 2019, Robert, beloved husband of Lynn (nee Ciavolino) Neal. Survived by 3 sons Rob (Kerri), Michael (Danielle), Jim (Gina), Stepchildren Ted (Amy) Ricevuto, Tom (Amanda) Ricevuto, Michelle (Casey) Ransone, 12 grandchildren, mother-in-law Ceil Ciavolino, siblings Joan Hagan, Joe Neal, Ginny Ceglia and many loving nieces & nephews. Bob worked as a truck driver for DuBell Lumber in Winslow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday eve 6-8 pm followed by funeral services 8:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
