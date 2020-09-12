Robert P. Scudder
A Longtime
resident of
Haddonfield - On September 11, 2020, Age 69; Loving brother of Mary "Molly" Revell (Tom) and William Scudder.
Bob graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School, Class of 1969 and Westminster College, Class of 1973 in New Wilmington, PA. He was a teacher in Downsville, NY, before leaving to become a fulltime caretaker for his parents. Bob was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield and one of the original members of the Haddonfield Pick Up Band.
Services were held privately by the family. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations in honor of Bob may be made to Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees, P.O. Box 71425 Philadelphia, PA 19176. (www.SmaritanNJ.org
)
