Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crossley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul Crossley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Paul Crossley Sr. Obituary
Robert Paul Crossley, Sr.

West Berlin - On October 16, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of 58 years to Verna Crossley (nee Buschell). Dear father of Robert (Sharon) Crossley, Jr. and the late Donald Crossley. Loving grandfather of Lauren Crossley and Breanna Crossley (Norm Dudley) and great-grandfather of Connor, Chase, Sophia and Carter.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin, NJ 08091. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday evening at 6:00pm in the funeral home. The family of Robert has requested, please, no flowers. To offer lasting condolences, please visit: www.GiosaFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now