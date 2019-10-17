|
|
Robert Paul Crossley, Sr.
West Berlin - On October 16, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of 58 years to Verna Crossley (nee Buschell). Dear father of Robert (Sharon) Crossley, Jr. and the late Donald Crossley. Loving grandfather of Lauren Crossley and Breanna Crossley (Norm Dudley) and great-grandfather of Connor, Chase, Sophia and Carter.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin, NJ 08091. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday evening at 6:00pm in the funeral home. The family of Robert has requested, please, no flowers. To offer lasting condolences, please visit: www.GiosaFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019