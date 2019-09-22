Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Bob" Green


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. "Bob" Green Obituary
Robert R. "Bob" Green

Somerdale - On September 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Bob went home to be with the Lord. Beloved husband of 53 years to Cheryl D. (nee Henry) Green. Loving father of Robert R. Green Jr. of Paulsboro, David (Shannon) Green of Magnolia, Suzanne (Theodore) Bell of Blackwood and Christopher Green of Somerdale. Loving grandfather of Dyanna, Ryan, Courtney, Kiersten, Joshua, Paige, Matthew and Jackson. Loving great-grandfather of Noelle. Also survived by his brother William (Linda) Green of Hammonton. Bob attended Laurel Springs Baptist Church for more than 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday 9/28/2019 from 10am to 12noon followed by funeral services 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Bob's name to Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 35 Madison Avenue, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now