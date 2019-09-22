|
|
Robert R. "Bob" Green
Somerdale - On September 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Bob went home to be with the Lord. Beloved husband of 53 years to Cheryl D. (nee Henry) Green. Loving father of Robert R. Green Jr. of Paulsboro, David (Shannon) Green of Magnolia, Suzanne (Theodore) Bell of Blackwood and Christopher Green of Somerdale. Loving grandfather of Dyanna, Ryan, Courtney, Kiersten, Joshua, Paige, Matthew and Jackson. Loving great-grandfather of Noelle. Also survived by his brother William (Linda) Green of Hammonton. Bob attended Laurel Springs Baptist Church for more than 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday 9/28/2019 from 10am to 12noon followed by funeral services 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Bob's name to Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 35 Madison Avenue, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019