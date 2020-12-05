Robert R. "Abe" Rosenbleeth
Cherry Hill - Robert R. Rosenbleeth, Sr. - better known to all who loved him as "Abe" - passed away on December 3, 2020, at 84 years old. Loving Husband of Barbara (nee Brown). Devoted father of Robert, Jr. (Cheryl), Joe (Julianna), Donna (Bill), Chris (Tiffani). Beloved Pop Pop to 12 Grandchildren - Bobby, Mandy, Shawn, Marla, Brian Jr. (Kristen), Samantha, Zach, Alex, Jake, Jackson, Ava, and Keiran - and numerous great-Grandchildren, especially Bryn, Mason and Kaysee. Also, Survived by his sister, Irene Meng, of Florida, brother-in-law Robert Brown (Ursula) and sister-in-law Janice Venables (Steve), numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his brother Bill Rosenbleeth (Ethel), his sister Marie Irvin, brothers-in-law Tom Meng and Bill Brown; and extra special sister-in-law Carol Brown.
Dad was born in Camden and raised in Maple Shade, and briefly in Woodstown. A graduate of Moorestown High School, Dad went on to become a career police officer, rising to the rank of Detective Lieutenant in the Moorestown Police Department, where he remained until he retired at the end of 1985. He later worked for years as the sexton at Queen of Heaven Parish in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Dad was baptized a Catholic and made his confirmation at age 50, later becoming involved in Queen of Heaven Pre-Cana classes and served as a Eucharistic minster and lector at Sunday Mass.
Whatever Dad did, he did at full throttle and without extravagance. He never let his kids - or his grandchildren - pay for a meal. He appreciated the simple things in life. He and Mom lived in the same home for 47 years. After he retired, he had many hobbies. He was a gifted artist and his paintings adorn some of our homes. He loved Philly sports - Dad was a Philadelphia hockey fan before the Flyers existed, watched about 162 games of Phillies baseball every year, and never missed an Eagles game. He loved bus trips with Barbara and his many friends. He was an avid reader who consumed 100s or 1000s of books over the years - mostly spy and detective novels and whatever his sister-in-law Janice gave him for Christmas. He enjoyed playing golf while he could, doing the crossword every day, annual weeklong trips to the Jersey shore, and many family trips to Disney World. He kept a pretty tight circle, including many life-long friends (some more than 70 years), but he loved those who were in it.
In his later years, Dad really, really enjoyed hanging out with the guys at Chick's, eating breakfast sandwiches, telling stories and making fun of each other. But mostly, he loved his time with his family, in particular, his grandchildren. To watch Dad with his grandchildren, and how they all looked up to him and laughed at him and hugged him and cherished their time with him, was to watch someone who understood the meaning of the phrase "Golden Years". He will long be remembered for his quick wit, hearty laugh and love of a good story, preferably at someone else's expense.
There will be a viewing Thursday morning from 930 to 11am at Christ our Light Catholic Church 420 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 which will follow all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing rules.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to The Cooper Foundation
The doctors and nurses who took such extraordinary care of our husband, father and grandfather are heroes. We are forever in their debt.
