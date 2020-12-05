1/1
Robert R. "Abe" Rosenbleeth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. "Abe" Rosenbleeth

Cherry Hill - Robert R. Rosenbleeth, Sr. - better known to all who loved him as "Abe" - passed away on December 3, 2020, at 84 years old. Loving Husband of Barbara (nee Brown). Devoted father of Robert, Jr. (Cheryl), Joe (Julianna), Donna (Bill), Chris (Tiffani). Beloved Pop Pop to 12 Grandchildren - Bobby, Mandy, Shawn, Marla, Brian Jr. (Kristen), Samantha, Zach, Alex, Jake, Jackson, Ava, and Keiran - and numerous great-Grandchildren, especially Bryn, Mason and Kaysee. Also, Survived by his sister, Irene Meng, of Florida, brother-in-law Robert Brown (Ursula) and sister-in-law Janice Venables (Steve), numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his brother Bill Rosenbleeth (Ethel), his sister Marie Irvin, brothers-in-law Tom Meng and Bill Brown; and extra special sister-in-law Carol Brown.

Dad was born in Camden and raised in Maple Shade, and briefly in Woodstown. A graduate of Moorestown High School, Dad went on to become a career police officer, rising to the rank of Detective Lieutenant in the Moorestown Police Department, where he remained until he retired at the end of 1985. He later worked for years as the sexton at Queen of Heaven Parish in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Dad was baptized a Catholic and made his confirmation at age 50, later becoming involved in Queen of Heaven Pre-Cana classes and served as a Eucharistic minster and lector at Sunday Mass.

Whatever Dad did, he did at full throttle and without extravagance. He never let his kids - or his grandchildren - pay for a meal. He appreciated the simple things in life. He and Mom lived in the same home for 47 years. After he retired, he had many hobbies. He was a gifted artist and his paintings adorn some of our homes. He loved Philly sports - Dad was a Philadelphia hockey fan before the Flyers existed, watched about 162 games of Phillies baseball every year, and never missed an Eagles game. He loved bus trips with Barbara and his many friends. He was an avid reader who consumed 100s or 1000s of books over the years - mostly spy and detective novels and whatever his sister-in-law Janice gave him for Christmas. He enjoyed playing golf while he could, doing the crossword every day, annual weeklong trips to the Jersey shore, and many family trips to Disney World. He kept a pretty tight circle, including many life-long friends (some more than 70 years), but he loved those who were in it.

In his later years, Dad really, really enjoyed hanging out with the guys at Chick's, eating breakfast sandwiches, telling stories and making fun of each other. But mostly, he loved his time with his family, in particular, his grandchildren. To watch Dad with his grandchildren, and how they all looked up to him and laughed at him and hugged him and cherished their time with him, was to watch someone who understood the meaning of the phrase "Golden Years". He will long be remembered for his quick wit, hearty laugh and love of a good story, preferably at someone else's expense.

There will be a viewing Thursday morning from 930 to 11am at Christ our Light Catholic Church 420 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 which will follow all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing rules. Funeral Mass and Entombment are private at the request of the family. A livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available at 1230pm by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to The Cooper Foundation (https://foundation.cooperhealth.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation). The doctors and nurses who took such extraordinary care of our husband, father and grandfather are heroes. We are forever in their debt.

Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Christ our Light Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved