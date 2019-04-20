|
|
Robert S. Korach
Cherry Hill - 95, April 18, 2019. Father of Marcia L. (the late Joseph) Slattery and Kenneth A. (Brenda Baer) Korach. Grandfather of Joseph, Sean, Max and Samuel. Relatives and friends are invited Mon. beginning 9:15AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00AM. Int. Mayfield Cem., Cleveland, OH. Contributions in his memory can be made to Temple Emanuel (Cherry Hill) Starlight Foundation.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019