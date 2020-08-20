1/
Robert S. Penn
Robert S. Penn

Somerdale, NJ - On August 18, 2020 age 79. Beloved husband of the late Doris Penn (nee Earley). Dear brother of Joseph Penn and predeceased by his siblings Rose Mozzo, Louis (surviving spouse Betty) Penn and John Penn. Also surviving are 5 nephews, 4 nieces and several grand nephews & nieces. Robert retired from the City of Camden Water Department.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his visitation and funeral on Monday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish/ St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arr. by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
