Robert S. Serio
Medford, NJ - ROBERT SCOTT SERIO of Medford, NJ, passed away on July 15th, 2019. He was 56 years of age. Born in Cheverly, MD, on August 26, 1962, Robert was the adored son of Robert and Edith Serio. He was the affectionate brother of Joseph and Steven Serio; and the Loving Father of Kyle and Shane Serio. Robert was a good friend to all who truly knew him. Rob loved his job as a teacher working with elementary school kids throughout South Jersey. Leaving us too soon, we will miss him dearly. Services and interment are private. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019