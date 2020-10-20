Robert S. Sliwa, Sr.
Brooklawn - On October 15, 2020. Age 86. Loving and devoted husband of 65 years to Yvonne "Bonny" Sliwa. Loving father of Robert S. Sliwa, Jr. and his wife, Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Hayden Sliwa. Beloved brother of Edward Sliwa, Rita Dzomba and the late Marie DelaCour. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Hazel Brothers as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in Camden, NJ to the late Stanley and Mary Sliwa. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Camden and attended LaSalle and Temple Universities before proudly serving our country in the U.S. Army. Robert had a successful 37-year career at Campbell Soup Company, retiring as an accounting manager. He was a Brooklawn councilman for many years, a volunteer fireman for Brooklawn Fire Company and a proud member of the Polish American Citizens Club in Camden/Runnemede. His passion was everything sports. He spent many years volunteering as a coach in Brooklawn and umpiring for South Jersey baseball and softball, as well as a basketball referee for NJSIAA. His hobbies included bowling, boating, golfing, skiing, completing puzzles and watching TV.
Relatives and friends are invited to his vitiation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at the Brooklawn United Methodist Church, 213 Maude Ave, Brooklawn, NJ 08030, where his funeral service will be celebrated at 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Brooklawn United Methodist Church, at the above church address. Please memo: Robert S. Sliwa, Sr.
