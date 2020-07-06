1/
Robert S. Stavola Sr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. Stavola, Sr.

Pine Hill - On July 5, 2020, Robert, age 75, beloved husband of Annette (nee Pipari) Stavola. Survived by children Robert Stavola, Jr. and Annette-Marie (Antonio) Catanzariti; 3 grandchildren Antonio, Alessia and Arianna; and a brother Mark. Robert was a Bulk Mail Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Bellmawr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where Robert has lovingly donated for the past twenty years: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved