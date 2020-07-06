Robert S. Stavola, Sr.
Pine Hill - On July 5, 2020, Robert, age 75, beloved husband of Annette (nee Pipari) Stavola. Survived by children Robert Stavola, Jr. and Annette-Marie (Antonio) Catanzariti; 3 grandchildren Antonio, Alessia and Arianna; and a brother Mark. Robert was a Bulk Mail Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Bellmawr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, where Robert has lovingly donated for the past twenty years: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.