Gardner Funeral Home
To be announced at a later date
Robert Sannasardo


1956 - 2020
Robert Sannasardo Obituary
Robert Sannasardo

Runnemede - Robert Sannasardo, on May 1, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 64. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Boyce). Devoted father of Robert Sannasardo, Melissa Sannasardo (Gregg Erdbrink) and Debra Sannasardo. Loving grandfather of Gabrielle, Gregg and Mia. Dear brother of Patricia Asher (the late John Valkusky) and Salvatore Sannasardo Jr. Uncle of John, James, Joseph, Jeffrey, Asher and Jason Sannasardo. Robert enjoyed listening to music. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey services will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020
