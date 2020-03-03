Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Robert Sapio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sapio


1935 - 2020
Voorhees - Robert M Sapio, 85 years, of Voorhees, NJ passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen Sapio (née Dalton). Loving father of Debra Lyons (Al), Robert M. Sapio, Jr., Michael S. Sapio (Karen) and William J. Sapio. Dear brother of Jack Sapio, Joanne Norwood (Bob), Richard Sapio (Rosemary), Michael Sapio (Dorothy) and the late James Sapio (Pat). Cherished grandfather of Kelly, Tommy, Kathleen, Robert M. III, Jackie, Melissa, John, Greyson and the late Katie and great grandfather of 3. Bob owned and operated the Robert M. Sapio Real Estate Appraisal & Consulting, LLC for many years, he was also a member of the Appraisal Institute. Bob was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He enjoyed playing softball, woodworking, fishing and boating, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the in Robert's memory would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences visit DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
