Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
Robert Sereday Obituary
Robert Sereday

Sicklerville - Robert W. Sereday of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving father of Loretta (Richard) Balanetsky and John (Susan) Sereday. Dear brother of Evelyn Randanella and Joseph Sereday. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Kym) Bozarth, Sherry Everett, Scott (Tracy) Sereday, Joshua Sereday and Nicholas (Valerie) Sereday, and great grandfather of 10. Best friend for 55 years of Douglas Brey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday morning 9:30AM to 10:30AM at COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, NJ. For additional information or to email condolences: COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
