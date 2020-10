Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert Smith



Philadelphia, PA - Robert Smith of Phila, PA.on October 19, 2020. He was 79. Services Friday 11am at the Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden where friends may call after 9am. Int. Ivy Hill Cem, Phila, PA









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store