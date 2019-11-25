|
Robert Smizer, Sr.
Westville - Robert N. Smizer, Sr., of Westville, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was 84.
Legacy
Bob will be remembered most by those that had the opportunity to know him as a hardworker. He was strong willed and independent. After spending much of his life around cars, whether it was attending Midget Racing events with his father and eventually becoming a mechanic, he proudly opened up his own business, Glenview Auto, where he refurbished and resold cars.
When not at his shop, fixing something or tending to his yard, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and watching Nascar. Long drives on Saturdays and trips to the Depot Campground in Cape May were among some of Bob's most cherished things to do with his wife, Marie.
Family
He is the beloved husband of 60 years to Marie E. Smizer (nee Gormley); devoted father to Robert Smizer, Jr. (Sherrie), Richard Smizer (Pamela), Jim Smizer (Kristine) and Stephen Smizer (Nichole); dear brother to Bonnie Wintters (Henry), Ed Smizer (Pauline) and Dolly; loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren and cherished great-grandfather to 1 great-grandchild.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury, 34 Hunter Street. A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691,
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019