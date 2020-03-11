Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Williamstown - Suddenly on March 8, 2020, Robert "Bob" Stavola, age 51, passed away. Bob was a resident of Williamstown, NJ and formerly a resident of Cherry Hill. Robert was the beloved son of the late, Castola "Gus" and Patricia "Pat" Stavola. Dear brother to Anthony "Tony" (Jennifer) Stavola, Frank (Noel) Stavola, Valerie (Michael) Smith, Jim Shaunessy and the late, Sharon Lee Stavola. Loving uncle to Michael, Anthony, Quinlyn, Nicholas, Gussie, Giuliana, Brielle, Olivia, Jackie, Carrie, Katie, Anya, and Alex.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, March 17th from 10:00 - 11:45 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ followed by his Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in memory of Bob. Arrangements by Healey Funeral Home, Cherry Hill (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
