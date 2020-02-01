Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
For more information about
Robert Coyle
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, IL
Robert T. Coyle

Haines City, FL - On January 30, 2020. Age 89. Of Haines City, FL. Formerly of Gloucester City. Loving husband to Margaret M. Coyle (née Cunning). Beloved father of 8 children.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, February 4th from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will follow in church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gloucester City Knights of Columbus Council #674, 605 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write in memo: Robert Coyle.

Full obituary and arrangements thru: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142; www.mccannhealey.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
