Robert T. Healy, Jr.
Medford - Robert T. Healy, Jr. (3/8/1927 - 6/13/2019), of Medford, NJ and Troy, MI. Loving, honorable, faithful and beloved father of Martin, Adrian and Adam. Grandfather of Connor, Leah, Elizabeth, Carly and Mandy, and husband of Ethel May, who preceded his passing on 9/23/2015. Served his country when called in the Second World War (1945-46) as Sergeant in the US Army Air Forces at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa. Lifetime Teacher, Principal, and School Administrator in Pitman, Atco, Washington Township, and Medford, NJ (Haines School, Medford Memorial Middle). Avid reader, and lover of all things involving Revolutionary and Civil War history, especially George Washington and the Founding Fathers. Active volunteer and participant in the Medford, NJ community, Bob led the "Old Schoolhouse" volunteer project to restore the Cross Keys School on Mill Street in Medford, and gave countless hours as a scout leader. Always had a laugh, a lesson, and a good word to share with any who knew him. He was a model of the integrity and dignity of the Greatest Generation. The world is far better for his having been in it. With all of our love.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019