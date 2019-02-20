Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Robert McDermott
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Joseph Pro Cathedral
2907 Federal St.
Camden, NJ
Rev. Msgr. Robert T. McDermott "Fr. Bob"

Camden - Rev. Msgr. Robert T. McDermott "Fr. Bob" of Camden passed peacefully on Sunday February 17, 2019 at the age of 76.

Cherished son of pre-deceased Robert Thomas McDermott Sr. & Catherine Gross McDermott. Dear brother of Gerard Campbell, Maryann and Charles Reed, Mary Eileen and Mark Del Grande, Joseph and Margaret McDermott, Denise and Sean Culkin and predeceased Katherine Anne Campbell. Loving uncle of Kathleen (Bill) Doughtery, Kevin (MaryJane) Campbell, Christopher (Maria) Campbell, Matthew (Tricia) Campbell, Mark (Gina) Campbell, Steven (Kathrine) Reed, Charlene Barlow Reed, Thomas (Sarah) Reed, Kimberly (Steve) Rodosky, Brian (Robyn) Reed, Nicholas (Kristianna) Del Grande, Meghan (Jim) Rosser, Laura (Patrick) Walsh, Julia McDermott, Michael Culkin, Sean Culkin, Rory Culkin and predeceased Robert McDermott.

Fr. Bob was a good and faithful servant who lived his life according to the gospel.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday February 22, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 pm at St. Joseph Pro Cathedral 2907 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in New St. Mary Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Fr. Bob on BLAKE-DOYLE.com

If lieu of flowers please make donations in Fr. Bob's name to The Joseph Fund www.JosephFundCamden.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
