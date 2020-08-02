Robert T. Wozniak, Sr.



Robert T. Sr. died on July 30, 2020. In 1943 Robert enlisted in the marines and served on the carrier USS Hancock in the pacific theater as a gunner and orderly for visiting admirals John McCain Sr., Halsey, and Nimitz. Married Dorothy Lafferty and had four children. Operated a poultry farm and later opened Marineland Boating Center in Tansboro N.J. He then moved to Stow Creek N.J. Farm for 16 yrs. Then built his dream home in Shamong, N.J. He was a beloved father of Robert T. Jr.(Emma), Karen Stella, John G., and Daniel J. Also survived by his grandchildren April, Peggy, and Danielle, his 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral and viewing thurs. 9 A.M. from the Cieplinski Funeral Home 1018 s. 2nd st. Phila, Pa. followed by mass Thurs. 11 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church 240 fitzwater st. Phila., Pa. Internment at Gate of Heaven Berlin, N.J. Family requests donations be made in his honor to Society of the Little Flower 1313 Frontage Rd. Darien Il. 60561-5340.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store