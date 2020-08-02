1/1
Robert T. Wozniak Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. Wozniak, Sr.

Robert T. Sr. died on July 30, 2020. In 1943 Robert enlisted in the marines and served on the carrier USS Hancock in the pacific theater as a gunner and orderly for visiting admirals John McCain Sr., Halsey, and Nimitz. Married Dorothy Lafferty and had four children. Operated a poultry farm and later opened Marineland Boating Center in Tansboro N.J. He then moved to Stow Creek N.J. Farm for 16 yrs. Then built his dream home in Shamong, N.J. He was a beloved father of Robert T. Jr.(Emma), Karen Stella, John G., and Daniel J. Also survived by his grandchildren April, Peggy, and Danielle, his 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral and viewing thurs. 9 A.M. from the Cieplinski Funeral Home 1018 s. 2nd st. Phila, Pa. followed by mass Thurs. 11 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church 240 fitzwater st. Phila., Pa. Internment at Gate of Heaven Berlin, N.J. Family requests donations be made in his honor to Society of the Little Flower 1313 Frontage Rd. Darien Il. 60561-5340.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
09:00 AM
Henry J Cieplinski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry J Cieplinski Funeral Home
1018 S 2Nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 462-0441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry J Cieplinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved