Robert Verchio
Mt. Laurel formerly of Pennsauken - age 67 years, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2019. Devoted son of the late Raymond and Minnie Verchio. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Colli). Loving brother of John Verchio (Susan) and Barbara Tornese and brother in law of George Colli. Dear uncle of John Verchio, George Colli, Tara Tornese and Dean Colli.
Prior to retirement in 2005, Robert was President of R. Verchio Enterprises in Pennsauken for many years. He was an avid collector and loved music and playing the organ. Robert was good with numbers, a genius in his own way, followed the stock market and a true business investor. He was a warm and kind man who was loved by many and will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 9 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from June 2 to June 3, 2019