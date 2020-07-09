Robert W. Anthony, Jr.
Runnemede - Robert W. Anthony, Jr., also known as "Butch", "BB" and "Funky" by those who loved him, passed away on June 28, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Barrington. Age 77. There will be a visitation from 12:30pm to 1pm on Saturday, July 18th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
. Due to the COVID virus, please respect the family's wishes to practice social distancing and wear a mask.