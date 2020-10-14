Robert W. Doman
Formerly of Audubon - Robert W. Doman, age 72, of Beach Haven West, formerly of Audubon, NJ. After a courageous battle, Bob passed away on October 12th at Virtua Samaritan Hospice in Mt Holly. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Nancy (nee Heyn). Loving father of Robin & Barry Fadio of Audubon, Stacey Jones of Gloucester Twp. and Jaclyn & Jay Bozarth of Collingswood. Cherished grandfather of Chelsea, Sarina, Peyton, Blaze, Averi, Cassidy, Chase and the late Zachary. Dearest brother of William & Goldie Doman, Alex & Diana Doman, Barbara & Richard McNulty, Patricia & the late Walter Bonner, the late Joseph Doman and brother-in-law of Donna & Gary Wilson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends that were family.
Interment and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (http://www.curemeso.org/donate
