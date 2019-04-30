|
|
Robert W. Epifano
Longtime Cherry Hill resident - On April 26, 2019, age 92, husband of the late Doris (nee Epley); Loving father of Nancy Bisirri (William), Robert (Mary), Steven (Anna) and the late Gary; Beloved grandfather of 15; Cherished great grandfather of 18 and Dear brother of James (Marg).
Mr. Epifano proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, enlisting at age 16. He was employed by Acme Markets as a meat cutter for many years. He was also a bus driver for the State of NJ, transporting Handicap children for over 20 years and a part-time Police officer in Delaware Twp. for 10 years. Mr. Epifano was a Charter Member of the St. Andrew's Methodist Church in Cherry Hill and actively involved with the Sons of Italy.
Mr. Epifano's family will receive friends on Wed., May 1st, 9-10:45 am At Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, Locustwood Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mr. Epifano may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 ()
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019