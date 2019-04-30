Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Epifano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Epifano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. Epifano Obituary
Robert W. Epifano

Longtime Cherry Hill resident - On April 26, 2019, age 92, husband of the late Doris (nee Epley); Loving father of Nancy Bisirri (William), Robert (Mary), Steven (Anna) and the late Gary; Beloved grandfather of 15; Cherished great grandfather of 18 and Dear brother of James (Marg).

Mr. Epifano proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, enlisting at age 16. He was employed by Acme Markets as a meat cutter for many years. He was also a bus driver for the State of NJ, transporting Handicap children for over 20 years and a part-time Police officer in Delaware Twp. for 10 years. Mr. Epifano was a Charter Member of the St. Andrew's Methodist Church in Cherry Hill and actively involved with the Sons of Italy.

Mr. Epifano's family will receive friends on Wed., May 1st, 9-10:45 am At Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, Locustwood Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mr. Epifano may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 ()
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now