Robert W. Funk
Mt. Laurel
Mt. Laurel - Robert W. Funk, age 75, of Mt. Laurel, NJ and formerly of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. He was born to the late Warren and Ruth (nee Freeman) Funk in Audubon, NJ. Bob proudly served in the Air National Guard during the Vietnam War. He worked as a machinist and later the Foreman of the Oregon Shop for PECO in Philadelphia for over 30 years. Bob enjoyed fishing, boating, and skiing. He also was a handy man that enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. Bob will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bob is predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Logan.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Pat Funk (nee Flynn); daughters, Pamela Fine and her husband Matthew, and Maryellen Slott and her husband Jon; and grandchildren, Isabella, Hailey, Olivia, and Luke.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on March 16, 2019 from 9am-11am at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A memorial service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org/giving/ or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence. please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019