Robert W. Ralston, Sr.
Pennsauken - Robert W. Ralston, Sr., of Pennsauken, NJ since 1980, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Bob was 88 years old.
Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Pizzo). Cherished father of Carol Deckert (Jack), Robert W. Jr. (Cindy), and Joanne (Fred Welch). Loving grandpop of Robert (Amber), Matthew, and Jeffrey. Great Grandpop of Aiden and Mason.
Bob was United States Army Veteran. He volunteered his time for many years as a coach, and as the president of the Tabor Rams youth organization, which he helped to start. He touched many lives in a positive way. He also loved to golf, and was a member of the Pennsauken country club for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, on Tuesday, December 17th, from 9 am to 11 am. His prayer service will begin at 11 am, followed by interment with military honors in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation, www.Kidney.org. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019