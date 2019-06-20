|
Robert W. Thompson
Palmyra - Robert W. Thompson of Palmyra passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, he was 50.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Palmyra and local electrician.
Robert is survived by his parents, Charles & Alice Thompson, his loving wife, Susan (nee Coursen), devoted children, Robert, Jr. and Amanda. What meant most to him in the world was being "Pop Pop" to RJ, the late Jayson, Hayden, Molly and Robert, III "Rocky." Robert also leaves behind his sister, Lori (Jake) Lippincott and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, with a service at 10:30 am, all at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 5th & Morgan Ave, Palmyra, NJ 08065.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions in Robert's memory to help with funeral costs would be appreciated. Donations may be sent to Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019