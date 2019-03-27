Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Deptford - On March 23, 2019. Age 82. Beloved husband of Margaret D. (nee McGhee). Loving father of Robert W., Jr. (Joyce), Sandra Hart (Donald), James Worthington, and David Worthington (Terri), and to step-daughter Michelle F. Bell. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Willson, Crystal, Robert III, James, Jr., William, Bethany, Donald III, Tracy, and Thomas. Proud great-grandfather. Mother of his children the late Mary Ann (nee Jones).

A graduate of Drexel University and CEO of M. Burr Keim Company in Philadelphia for 65 years, he generously afforded the opportunity for family members to work with him. He retired May 2018. He was a world-class gentleman who will be sorely missed. He was a Deacon of Grace Baptist Church in Westmont, an avid singer who enjoyed singing in the choir, Certified Christian Counselor, and Vice-President of Cancer Care Center of New Jersey, Inc.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday, March 30th, 8:30-10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 10:30 am. Entombment, St. Joseph's Cemetery & Mausoleum, 240 Lower Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Chicago, Illinois 60611.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019
